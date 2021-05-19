As winter rolls around, the idea of a mug of hot chocolate just becomes more and more enticing.

To be honest, the idea of just staying at home where it’s warm for months and months also becomes way more enticing this time of year too.

But this might just be enough to lure us out of the house.

Melbourne bar Riverland is serving up boozy mugs of Milo cocktails and that just sounds absolutely delightful!

The cocktail is a combo of hot Milo with maple syrup, cream and, of course, a good splash of rum to really warm the cockles.

You can grab one from the bar throughout winter for just $15, head to their website for more details