Many people are now using apps to scan membership cards at checkouts. Although it can be a lot easier than whipping out your wallet, there is still a bit to navigate on your phone.

However, one savvy Woolworths shopper has revealed a hack she’s discovered in her phone that will get you out of the store much faster.

Louise took to Facebook after discovering that simply holding down the Everyday Rewards app icon on the iPhone’s home page can reveal a list of options without opening the app itself, including the barcode.

“Mind has just been blown,” she said.

“If you hold your finger on the app icon it will bring you up a list of options and you can bring up your Everyday Rewards card instantly.

“It also can take you to a quick search, your default shopping list and current specials.”

Other shoppers were amazed by the hack as well – the more you know!