We’d all love to own a pet, and sometimes it means adopting someone else’s pet!

One of Kate’s pals has bonded with a neighbourhood cat who she has given a brand new name, feeds and has, as she described, an “alternative lifestyle”.

Kate got the ‘cat stealer’ on the phone to try and talk some sense into her, but it sounds like there is no getting through to this kitty’s new friend.

It might be time to let the cat go… at least she’ll save a lot of money in cat food!