After selling out in record time last year, ALDI has officially announced the return of its pre-lit Christmas tree.

The Winchester Luxury Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree is $99, stands at 213 tall and has 1000 pine needle tips. You can also change the light colours and flashing patterns to suit your own style.

So when will you need to be lining up with your trolley at your local store? The tree will be available as part of the Wednesday, November 4 Special Buys range.

ALDI shoppers have shared their excitement that the tree is returning to stores, with one saying they are ‘desperate’ to get their hands on it.

“Bought it last year and it is the best tree I’ve ever had – so easy to put up. I’m buying one for my daughter this year,” a shopper said on social media.

