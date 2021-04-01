The Easter Long Weekend is finally here and many people will be taking a much deserved break.

And with that, many businesses including essentials shut their doors so it is good to know if you’ll need to stock up on supplies well in advance.

For example, on Good Friday all Coles, Woolworths and Aldi stores will be closed unless advertised otherwise. Westfield and Mirvac shopping centres will also be shut as well, so your retail fix will need to wait.

If you’re out of milk, your local stores around the corner could be open so you’ll either have to give them a call or do a drive by. It’ll be the same with chemists and petrol stations.

In New South Wales, takeaway booze is banned from being sold on Good Friday.

On Saturday, the big Easter rush usually begins and trading will usually return to normal (however, New South Wales bottle shops might still look a little different – check your local!)

Easter Monday will be another public holiday and there could be more trading hour changes in your area. We recommended checking out your local shops.

Have a great weekend and Happy Easter!