All Victorians have done it tough this year, but we have to applaud the Year 12 graduates of 2020. To handle online learning and prepare for their upcoming VCE exams throughout the pandemic… it is no small task.

With most of Victoria’s 50,000 VCE students preparing to sit for their first all-in exam this coming Tuesday, it has been revealed what will be changing to ensure things remain COVID Safe.

Windows and doors will be kept open during testing to allow for fresh air flow, all desks will need to be 1.5metres apart and cleaned between uses, and masks will be mandatory.

Cleaning contractors will also be provided exam timetables so they can sanitise between sittings as well.

For any students who are feeling stress and anxiety, experts have suggested making well-balanced meals and exercise a priority.

