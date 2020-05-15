We’ve done the hard yards to flatten the curve and this week we were rewarded – some restrictions have finally been lifted in Victoria. There is now a fifth reason to leave home, and that is to see your nearest and dearest which is so important for people who have been doing it tough.

Another great step is that attractions around Victoria, like walking tracks and beaches are opening again too, which means there is now something to pass the time with other than jigsaw puzzles and baking bread. (Hey, we aren’t saying that’s not fun, but there is only so many cookies you can eat!)

The work isn’t over yet and some spots still remain close, but here is a list of places you can visit so you can start getting active once again!

Where you can go

Beaches including St Kilda beach are now open. You can gather here for exercise in groups of 10 people or less.

The Botanical Gardens

1000 Steps/Kokoda Memorial Walk – however, keep in mind you’ll need to use the steps from Ferntree Gully and descend via the Lyrebird Track to the carpark to maintain social distancing.

Victorian National Parks, such as Werribee Gorge, Wilsons Promontory National Park and George Tindale Memorial Gardens

Local golf courses.

Where you can’t go

St Kilda Pier’s penguin viewing platform is closed, but you can still take a stroll down the pier.

Werribee Park, including mansion tours.

The Twelve Apostles lookouts and visitor centre.

Theme parks such as Luna Park and Gumbuya World.

Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Range Zoo.

Fort Nepean Tunnels, as well as Princess Margaret Rose Caves, Buchan Caves Reserve, Serendip Sanctuary, William Ricketts Sanctuary and Wonthaggi State Coal Mine.

If you choose to leave home, remember to maintain social distancing, keep the COVIDSafe app running and of course, wash your hands.