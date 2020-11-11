You would need to be living under a rock to have not have heard of the Pfizer Trials, which could mean that we could finally have a vaccine to the coronavirus.
Jase & PJ were able to find an Australian who is currently living in the states and participating in the trials. They asked him the big questions, such as what the side effects were like and what was involved in the process.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!