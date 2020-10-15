There have been many topics during Melbourne’s lengthy lockdown, but a major concern has been on the impact on mental health.

With so many people unable to see loved ones during this period combined with economic uncertainty, many Victorians have been feeling troubled like never before.

The Australian Government announced that 10 additional Medicare subsidised psychological therapy sessions would be provided for people in Victoria. This is on top of the already available 10 sessions that are available when you and your GP come up with a Mental Health Treatment Plan.

The idea can be daunting and for many Victorians, it is something they never thought they would have to do. On Thursday, Jase & PJ found out what actually happens when you approach a doctor about seeing a psychologist and what to expect.

Do you need to talk to someone? Call Lifeline on 13 11 14