We love Sophie Monk for so many reasons: she’s hilarious for starters and the girl just knows how to have a good time.

Over the years, we’ve seen her on our screens and heard her on the radio – and now, she’s taken on a new gig… in the kitchen!

Yep, Sophie has teamed up with HelloFresh for her very own Dish The Delish series where she shows off her culinary skills and whips up a meal with an A-lister – and this time around, it’s with the wonderful Julia Morris, one of Australia’s most well-known presenters and comedians.

Sophie + Julia in the kitchen?

Trust us, you’re going to be in stitches watching what unfolds!

The duo cook-up Jerk Chicken & Caribbean Couscous with Charred Corn & Coconut Sweet Chili Mayo (um, yum!), all while having a very, VERY funny catch-up.

Even though Sophie isn’t the most experienced cook, she’s got the pros at HelloFresh to help lift her game, so we KNOW it’s going to be delicious, no matter what these two get up to!!

You can watch the hilarious video above – get ready to laugh!