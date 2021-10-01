There are many moments in history that stick with you, so much so you’ll never forget where you were when they happened. For Melburnians, a hot topic is where they were at the time of the recent earthquake!

On the 3PM Pick Up, Kate revealed she was in a studio recording chapters for her upcoming audiobook about her adventures in Italy when the city started shaking.

In fact, she was in the midst of reading one of the stories when the earthquake struck and the whole moment was captured through the microphone!

She played out the audio on air for Nath Valvo and all the listeners this week… it’s safe to say she was as surprised as the rest of us!