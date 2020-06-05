Baking sounds great in theory, but when you think of all the ingredients that are involved, it’s easy to just throw in the towel.

However, a home cook has revealed her clever way of cooking fluffy doughnuts with just TWO ingredients – and we bet they are just hanging in your kitchen.

On the Facebook group Budget Friendly Meals Australia, the woman revealed her secret recipe – three cups of self-raising flour and one and a half cups of plain Greek yogurt.

“Can’t taste the yoghurt, came out super fluffy and not dense at all,” she said on the post.

The woman made the doughnuts by kneading the ingredients well until it was smooth and then formed the circular shapes. She recommended using a glass to cut the holes out.

She then dropped the doughnuts in a pot of hot vegetable oil. Once cooked, they were coated in cinnamon and sugar.

People were quick to try out the recipe and loved it, with some people even mixing it up with gluten-free alternatives. Some even suggested leaving them full and then filling them up with jam after cooking!

100% trying this next time I need a sugar fix!