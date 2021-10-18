Monty has been living in Byron Bay for a little while now and one of the things she is enjoying the most about her new surroundings is hot tradies.

One chippy who has made an impression on her is named Smiddy. Kate and Monty love to whack on a bit of lipstick and give him a quick call to see what he’s up to.

It’s all a bit of innocent fun, but Smiddy revealed the signs he picks up when a customer might want a little more than just some work done on their house. It may be too late for the single ladies anyway… at least from what we picked up from the start of the phone call!

Listen below…