You would’ve had to be seriously locked away at home over the weekend to have not heard the big news… Melbourne is coming out of lockdown on Friday! Eeek!

And for those who are concerned they aren’t going to fit into their fave clothes anymore… EEK!

Not to worry – we got Chris Hemsworth’s trainer Luke Zocchi on the phone to reveal the secret behind shedding off a few kilos before the big day. If it can work for Thor, it can work for us Melburnians who have been splurging on UberEats and picnic platters.

Listen below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & Lauren In The Morning weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1