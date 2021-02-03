It has become common knowledge that over time tech companies like Google have been collecting data about us each time we use them. That’s why we’re getting those ads that are surprisingly accurate and sometimes confronting. Thank you for reminding me that I’m still single before Valentine’s Day, Internet.

It turns out there is actually a trick to finding out what exactly Google knows about you and it is quite simple to access – you just need to know the URL!

Digital Marketer Trish Kabob has revealed to millions of TikTok users that they can access the Google Ad Settings portal to find what the company has assumed about you based on your previous searches.

“I don’t think anybody realises just how invasive Google is,” Trish said in the video, which has now been viewed over 14 million times.

The URL is https://adssettings.google.com and as long as you are using a device that is logged into your Google account, you will be able to see your personal details.

“Here you’ll be able to see every assumption Google has made about you and why you see the ads that you see.”

And Google wasn’t wrong either. Trish was open enough to reveal that Google had correctly assumed she was in the 35-44 age bracket, was a female and not a parent.

“If you have ever Googled it, it’s somewhere in here.”

If there is a topic that you aren’t quite sure about or Google didn’t get right, you are able to click on it and turn it off.

Also, if this freaks you out way too much, you are also able to turn off Ad Personalisation all together. No more tailored ads.

