Many things will be different about Christmas this year, including neighbourhood Christmas lights.

People won’t be able to flock to streets and crowd together like usual because of social distancing, so your favourite spots could be off the cards.

However, this is a huge tradition that can’t be missed for many families and luckily there is a way to find the COVIDSafe spots in your city.

The Christmas Light Search directory allows people to search for nearby displays, vote for your favourites and add your own so others can come to visit. You can even create your own Christmas Light Trail for the perfect night out.

The directory has laid down some guidelines, including staying in your car where appropriate and following any requests from the homeowner, like wearing masks and using hand sanitiser.

Ready to start searching or want to share your display? Head here!