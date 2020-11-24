Not even the Prime Minister of Australia can get out of doing the 14-day quarantine after an overseas trip, so Scott Morrison is currently locked away in his official Canberra residence, The Lodge.

His office is set up, he’s doing regular COVID testing and he’s even got a bike for exercise.

No one asked for this pic.twitter.com/BOlcRd3s3k — Hannah Ryan (@HannahD15) November 21, 2020

I mean, we can ALL relate to this…

The PM adopting the TV newsreader look in isolation at The Lodge. (📷:Adam Taylor) @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/VnV1xMTs60 — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) November 21, 2020

On Wednesday morning, Jase & PJ asked Scomo some of their burning questions about the latest big topics – but most importantly, they wanted to know what he was getting up to in his quarantine down time!