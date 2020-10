Break-ups are always a difficult time. The sense of loss after knowing someone for such a long time… but at least you’ve got your friends and family to lean on right?

Well, during a pandemic, things are a little more complicated.

Jase & PJ put the call out to see how many Melburnians have recently split up due to the pressures of lockdown. We hope everyone can find their true love in 2021!

