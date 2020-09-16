2020 has been a wild ride and we all deserve a decent break – and this simple hack will help you achieve it!

You’ll be able to DOUBLE your annual leave limit next year and get an incredible 48 days off as long as you do it strategically.

According to Instant Group, these are the dates you need to email HR with to earn the longer break.

Book December 29th-31st 2020 off to enjoy 10 days over the Christmas and New Year break

Book January 25th and 27th-29th 2021 to get nine days to coincide with Australia Day

Book April 6th-9th 2021 to get 10 days across the Easter break

Book April 27th-30th 2021 to get nine days to coincide with Anzac Day

Book December 27th-28th 2021 to get nine days across the Christmas and New Year break

Don’t forget about all the extra public holidays too which will give everyone those much-needed long weekends!