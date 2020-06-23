The art of using laundry detergent is pretty simple right? You twist off the cap, use the cup to measure the amount you need, pour it in and press start – ta da!

Well, it turns out there is another way to do it… and this will change EVERYTHING!

A Facebook user has shared that whilst she does use the laundry detergent cup to measure how much she needs, she actually pops it in the wash with her load. This means the whole wash gets the full amount of detergent – and the cup comes out sparkling clean too!

Members of the Facebook group Mums Who Clean were amazed.

“No way! I gave up buying it because I got sick of rinsing the cup!” one user wrote.

“OMG, mind blown! Definitely doing this from now on,” another said.

You learn something new every day!

Advertisement