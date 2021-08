Picture this: you crash your mum’s car into the back of someone else’s car, absolutely totaling it, written-off, done for, dead in the ditch. Not a good look.

So how do you get out of the wrath of mum you’re about to receive?

Obviously, you tell her a Dorito fell into your slipper. It’s foolproof.

At least it was for caller Jai when he explained the excuse he used on air. His mum was pretty shocked when we played it back to her.

Have a listen here: