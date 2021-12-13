This non-alcoholic craft beer – I’ll say that again. This NON-ALCOHOLIC craft beer is changing the booming non-alcoholic drinks industry.

Created by an indigenous entrepreneur and inspired by Australian native flavours, Sobah is committed to “breaking down the stigma of socialising sober.”

And providing “a unique tasting non-alcoholic craft beer” for you to enjoy with your mates!

Sobah is a purpose-led business and it wants to raise positive awareness and promote First Nations’ culture, arts, language, and history.

They even “ethically source [their] ingredients and knowledge.”

