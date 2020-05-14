We’ve all been dealing with some pretty weird times as of late amid the coronavirus pandemic and no doubt there’s something that you miss from when things were still normal.

You might miss big family events, or going for a night on the town with your friends, but for a lot of people it’s much more simple than that and the one big thing that we miss is hugging our loved ones.

At the moment we have to socially distance from one another in order to try and stop the spread of COVID-19, meaning that human-to-human contact in things like handshakes or hugs has stopped, especially with elderly people.

One family though has found a way to overcome this and have actually built themselves a hugging device that allows them to safely give each other a cuddle.

This family from the Illinois over in the Us got a bit creative made their own device out of plastic called ‘Hug Time’ so that their 85-year-old great-grandmother could visit and hug her great-grandkids for the first time in months.

The device is basically a big plastic wall so that you can see through it, and on each side there’s holes that you slot your arms into that places them into long plastic gloves.

With their great-grandmother on one side and the family on the other, they were finally able to share a hug using the device.

“My heart felt like it was going to burst,” said the great-grandmother, Rose Gagnon. “It filled my heart.”

While its a beautiful gesture, it really does emphasise the seriously strange time that we live in. The device looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, not real life!

We reckon in the future people will never take something as simple as a hug for granted ever again.