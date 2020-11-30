Changing the donna cover can be one of the most challenging household tasks. It seems like such a simple concept, but you just end up exhausted, tangled up and ready for bed.

A British mum has revealed her trick to changing the cover in seconds and it has people in awe – how did we not think of this before?!

Sophie Liard took to social media platform TikTok to share her approach which sees her roll the doona, rather than stuff it into the cover itself.

Once it is all rolled together, she tucks the corners in and rolls it out. The doona is in the cover. It’s like magic.

Viewers were absolutely amazed.

“That looks life changing. Hate the duvet change. I’m impressed. I’m gonna try it,” one wrote.

“Seriously!!!! OMG for 30 years I have been doing it all wrong,” another added.