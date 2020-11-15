Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged what could be the first step towards Victorians living a life without masks again.

Remaining clear that the process will be slower than everyone will have hoped, he said that those who are outside alone will most likely be the first ones to be able to take their mask off.

“I think the area we will move first will be when people are out on their own, well away from others,” he said.

“It’ll always be a situation where you carry the mask and if for some unexpected reason you would come into contact with people, then you would wear that mask. I think that’s probably the first change.”

The Premier is expected to make further announcements about a ‘COVID normal’ in line with the roadmap to reopening on Sunday November 22.