Cutting a cake is a very simple task (for most, anyway). All you need to do is chop it up into lovely triangles and serve it onto a plate.

Well, it seems many people could be about to change the way they divide the dessert up for good after an online video took the Internet by storm.

TikTok user Rose (@theroseperiod) paid tribute to her friend Jules who was celebrating her 20th birthday with a delicious cake with LOADS of buttercream on top.

After the candles were blown out, Jules casually takes an empty wine glass, tips it over and proceeds to cut the cake with it – essentially scooping up her piece to use the glass as an alternative to a plate or bowl.

All the friends take their turn before saying “cheers” at the end of the video. We must say, this is VERY clever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has since been viewed over 1.6million times and attracted thousands of comments.

“Omg – I think you just discovered something,” one viewer wrote.

“Cup + cake = CUPCAKE,” another added.

“Ya’ll are the smartest people I’ve ever seen,” a third commented.

There were others who were concerned that the wine glasses would be difficult to clean and it wasn’t the more practical approach, but in our eyes, this is pretty cool and a lot of fun.