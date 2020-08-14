Some people can take the most unusual items and find the greatest ways to reuse them, including this Aussie mum who will make you think twice before you throw out your rubbish from Macca’s…

Queensland mum Kythaya revealed on the Mums Who Clean Facebook group that she uses the lid and straw of the cup from the fast food joint to help suck bugs and dust. So clever!

“The flies that were stuck in the window sills are gone,” she wrote.

“There is probably an actual connection for this, but this works too.

“Just don’t let the straw go!”

Other Facebook users fell in love with the idea, vowing to keep their cups moving forward.

“So going to try this! With five kids and Macca’s across the road we have way too many lids and straws,” one user commented.

Mums are serious geniuses.