If you have a jumbled mess of LEGO laying around somewhere, good, this is for you.

There’s an app that scans that mess of bricks, pieces and components… and suggests a build.

Brickit is a fan-made app where all you have to do is point your smartphone at your LEGO pieces with the app’s built-in camera.

Using AI technology, the app rapidly scans to recognise as many bricks as it can before spitting out build suggestions, using the bits right in front of you.

It will even point out exactly where the bricks are in the pile, so you don’t have to spend long searching for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brickit (@brickit.app)

Advertisement

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brickit (@brickit.app)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brickit (@brickit.app)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brickit (@brickit.app)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brickit doesn’t just suggest simple builds either. The app is extremely creative and ‘smart’, meaning the more people who use the app, the better the app will get in recognising pieces and more sophisticated builds.

It’s currently available for iOS through the Apple App Store, and an Android version is due later this year.