Wearing face masks has become a new way of life for those in Victoria and even some in New South Wales, and many are getting used to the new accessory.

One of the downfalls of wearing a face mask is that you need to remove it when you want to take a sip of coffee or a bite to eat. It’s obviously a very small price to pay for health, but one cheeky Aldi shopper has found a way to solve the problem.

In a viral video on social media platform TikTok, Emily has shown off a face mask she created out of a packet of baby wipes she purchased at Aldi. Whilst this would not protect her in the outside world, it does have a particularly innovative function – the lid opens up and allows her to sip on her favourite wine!

Viewers described her invention as ‘genius’ and a very smart solution to coffee problems.

Stay safe, everyone!

Advertisement