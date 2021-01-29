Calling all Kombucha and lolly fans, it’s time to unite!

Australia, get ready for a taste bud party this summer!

This January, The Natural Confectionery Co. will add the first ever Kombucha inspired jelly in Australia to their much-loved confectionery range, which contains prebiotic fibre (yep, you heard us right)!

Launching in time for World Kombucha Day on 21 February and inspired by the global Kombucha trend, these jellies are unlike anything you’ve tried before.

With three mouth-watering Kombucha inspired flavours in the mixed back, including Strawberry Hibiscus, juicy Ginger Peach and the crowd pleaser, Kombucha Original.

With no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, these Australian-made, uniquely delicious lollies with yummy liquid centres, contain kombucha extract and also contain 25% less sugar!

The Natural Confectionery Co. Kombucha flavoured lollies will be available from your local Woolworths from end of January 2021, RRP $4.00 for a 180g pack.

Get in quick to experience this unmissable burst of flavour!