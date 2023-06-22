We all have those sliding doors moments in our lives that we can look back on and think “holy moly, things could have been very different!” But we’re not sure there are many that could top this one man’s decision for its sheer weight of consequences.

British adventurer Chris Brown has explained the series of events that led from having paid a deposit to the ill-fated OceanGate company to opting out of the expedition entirely.

Brown spoke to KIIS’s Jase & Lauren about what led to him pulling out of the trip, including the red flags that he witnessed in his dealings with OceanGate.

“They seemed to be cutting corners and just not hitting depth targets,” Brown explained.

Listen to the extraordinary chat with Chris Brown here:

