Over the last couple of months, Australians have definitely opted for a more comfortable wardrobe – especially if you’ve been required to spend most of the year at home!
Activewear can be pretty expensive these days, but many have found a hidden gem in Target stores that have become such a hit, news.com.au has reported that 50,000 pairs have been sold across the country.
The “Infinity” tights boast a high waistband, hidden pockets, stretch fabric, Lycra Black technology and refined flat lock seams.
View this post on Instagram
We have great news! Our popular Infinity tights are back in stock. The tights are designed with quality and performance in mind. Enhanced with Lycra Black technology, they'll provide you with the ultimate stretch and comfort, while keeping their shape and colour 🎯♥️ #targetaus #targetwomen #activewearbytarget
And the best part… they are only $39 for the three-quarter length and $45 for the full-length. For something that has been compared to leggings that would exceed $100, this is a steal!