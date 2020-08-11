Over the last couple of months, Australians have definitely opted for a more comfortable wardrobe – especially if you’ve been required to spend most of the year at home!

Activewear can be pretty expensive these days, but many have found a hidden gem in Target stores that have become such a hit, news.com.au has reported that 50,000 pairs have been sold across the country.

The “Infinity” tights boast a high waistband, hidden pockets, stretch fabric, Lycra Black technology and refined flat lock seams.

And the best part… they are only $39 for the three-quarter length and $45 for the full-length. For something that has been compared to leggings that would exceed $100, this is a steal!