Ever played the Match Game? You know that game where you’re asked a series of questions and have to answer on behalf of your partner…

The more of your partner’s answers that you predict correctly, the more in love you guys are. Or so they say.

Ebony and Allan joined Will & Woody today to play and they copped these curly questions:

What is your most disgusting habit? Have you got a secret pet name for your partner? Have you ever fantasised about one of his mates? What’s your least favourite sex position?

Take a listen to Ebony and Allans’ reaction to number four, then go and play the game with your partner:

