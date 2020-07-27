Since wearing face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus became mandatory last week, the majority of residents Melbourne and Mitchell Shire has welcomed the new way of life. However, not everyone is on board.

Over the past week and we have heard multiple news stories from members of the public who have confronted shop workers and police over their refusal to wear a mask. These people have been comically dubbed as ‘Karens’.

There are multiple reasons people may not want or unable to wear a mask, such as religious beliefs and health concerns. In fact, there is a list of exceptions on the DHHS website.

On Monday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Shane Hum – a lawyer who was able to provide information on your rights as someone who is required to wear a face mask by law.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!