We all know that Mia, Oliver, Isla and Thomas are some of the most popular baby names around… but if your bub was born at this time of year, you might want to give it a bit of Christmas cheer.

According to OnBuy.com, these are the Top 10 Festive Baby Names for boys and girls.

And no, Karen hasn’t made the list because of her antics at the shopping mall. It’s a dedication to the girl who returned Frosty the Snowman to the North Pole. Very sweet.

Girls

Mary Gloria Karen Angel Carol Christina Virginia Rachel Joy Natalia

Boys

David Michael Joseph Emmanuel Jesus Gabriel Christian Frank Christopher Felix

