Despite the chaos that is 2020, families are still being blessed with beautiful babies in their lives. The little additions are the perfect dose of sunshine we need in times where we feel a bit deflated.

A big part of the excitement of pregnancy is picking the all-important baby name which has many expecting parents searching the net for the perfect one. These days, many people opt for very unique names that would be totally odd on the school playground a decade or two ago. Now, it’s all about who can mix it up the most!

According to American website The Bump, here are the Top 100 baby names for each gender, which includes Corona, Ximena, Zia and Octavia for a girl.

And for the boys, it includes names such as Simba, Zion, Ryker and Atticus.

Check out the full list below – maybe it’ll inspire someone in your family!

Girls

Mila Aaliyah Aurora Aria Amelia Eliana Nova Kayden Molly Ivy Avery Rowan Mia Skylar Maeve Arabella Arlo Riley Alyssa Ava Luna Thea Olivia Alaina Louise Asa Emma Charlotte Amaya Mya Ayla Isabella Millie Rhea Adriel Sophia Amara Reese Adeline Delilah Alana Abigail Nora Malia Elaine Saoirse Chloe Dior Zoey Grace Tiana Penelope Ella Genevieve Layla Madison Ximena Isla Adelyn Willow Alina Armani Ariana Jaylen Audrey Brielle Hannah Jayden Stella Athena Leilani Naomi Savannah Bella Yara Scarlett Lyla Aurelia Josie Lily Gigi Veda Skyla Octavia Maya Eleanor Nevaeh Gianna Ellie Penny Nia Adaline Adalyn Anastasia Azalea Alice Rylee Leah Zia Corona

Boys