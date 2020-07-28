Despite the chaos that is 2020, families are still being blessed with beautiful babies in their lives. The little additions are the perfect dose of sunshine we need in times where we feel a bit deflated.
A big part of the excitement of pregnancy is picking the all-important baby name which has many expecting parents searching the net for the perfect one. These days, many people opt for very unique names that would be totally odd on the school playground a decade or two ago. Now, it’s all about who can mix it up the most!
According to American website The Bump, here are the Top 100 baby names for each gender, which includes Corona, Ximena, Zia and Octavia for a girl.
And for the boys, it includes names such as Simba, Zion, Ryker and Atticus.
Check out the full list below – maybe it’ll inspire someone in your family!
Girls
- Mila
- Aaliyah
- Aurora
- Aria
- Amelia
- Eliana
- Nova
- Kayden
- Molly
- Ivy
- Avery
- Rowan
- Mia
- Skylar
- Maeve
- Arabella
- Arlo
- Riley
- Alyssa
- Ava
- Luna
- Thea
- Olivia
- Alaina
- Louise
- Asa
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amaya
- Mya
- Ayla
- Isabella
- Millie
- Rhea
- Adriel
- Sophia
- Amara
- Reese
- Adeline
- Delilah
- Alana
- Abigail
- Nora
- Malia
- Elaine
- Saoirse
- Chloe
- Dior
- Zoey
- Grace
- Tiana
- Penelope
- Ella
- Genevieve
- Layla
- Madison
- Ximena
- Isla
- Adelyn
- Willow
- Alina
- Armani
- Ariana
- Jaylen
- Audrey
- Brielle
- Hannah
- Jayden
- Stella
- Athena
- Leilani
- Naomi
- Savannah
- Bella
- Yara
- Scarlett
- Lyla
- Aurelia
- Josie
- Lily
- Gigi
- Veda
- Skyla
- Octavia
- Maya
- Eleanor
- Nevaeh
- Gianna
- Ellie
- Penny
- Nia
- Adaline
- Adalyn
- Anastasia
- Azalea
- Alice
- Rylee
- Leah
- Zia
- Corona
Boys
- Braxton
- Zion
- Hunter
- Kai
- Urban
- Logan
- Elliot
- Liam
- Lucas
- River
- Atlas
- Asher
- Zane
- Remi
- Luca
- Hayden
- Ethan
- Quinn
- Landon
- Mateo
- Harper
- Atticus
- Xavier
- Ezra
- Leo
- Grayson
- Noah
- Levi
- Hudson
- Alexander
- Josiah
- Shia
- Reese
- Austin
- Axel
- Evan
- Remington
- Elijah
- Oliver
- Adonis
- Ace
- Kian
- Caleb
- Rhys
- Lennox
- Cairo
- Theodore
- Aaron
- August
- Wyatt
- Zayne
- Milo
- Sebastian
- Amir
- Armani
- Benjamin
- Roman
- Owen
- Jace
- Maverick
- Henry
- Wren
- Azariah
- Arden
- Ryan
- Enzo
- Finn
- William
- Elian
- Silas
- Keanu
- Ronan
- Jacob
- Michael
- Kye
- Matthew
- Sawyer
- Miles
- Elias
- Raiden
- Jaxon
- Andrew
- Zavier
- Samuel
- Anthony
- Marcus
- Arian
- Malachi
- Micah
- Everett
- Simba
- Carter
- Arthur
- Kylan
- James
- Khari
- Ryker
- Jasper
- Archer
- Emerson