After all this time, you think we would have become pretty savvy when it comes to knowing what passwords would keep us safe from hackers right?

Well, it turns out we are still pretty lazy behind the keyboards – and it could get us in big trouble if our details fell into the wrong hands!

Data breach research company NordPass has released a list of the most common passwords of the year. Are you using one of these?

1123456 123456789 picture1 password 12345678 111111 123123 12345 1234567890 senha

NordPass recommends changing your password every 90 days using a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as using different passwords for all accounts. Go on, get creative!