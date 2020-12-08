Due to the coronavirus pandemic, housing prices are booming across all of Australia’s capital cities for the first time ever, particularly in beachside areas.

According to realestate.com.au, here are the highest growth suburbs which have recorded the largest year-on-year increase in median sale price.

Adelaide

Millswood – 34.6 per cent Hove – 33 per cent Seacliff – 21.3 per cent Blackwood – 21.1 per cent Craigburn Farm – 20.7 per cent

Brisbane

St Lucia – 37.5 per cent Sandgate – 22.9 per cent Virginia – 22 per cent Highgate Hill – 20 per cent Samford Valley – 19.4 per cent

Hobart

Dodges Ferry – 29.4 per cent Primrose Sands – 26.4 per cent Carlton – 19.4 per cent Rokeby – 18.1 per cent Berriedale – 17.2 per cent

Melbourne

Tyabb – 43.6 per cent Aberfeldie – 24.4 per cent Collingwood – 23.4 per cent South Melbourne – 22.9 per cent Coburg – 20.5 per cent

Perth

Coodanup – 29.1 per cent Kelmscott – 26.6 per cent Medina – 20.3 per cent Mount Nasura – 20 per cent Madora Bay – 18.4 per cent

Sydney

Pearl Beach – 45.5 per cent North Willoughby – 43.8 per cent Glenorie – 40.5 per cent North Avoca – 38.6 per cent Bayview – 34.1 per cent

“If you see a 40 per cent increase in one area over the past 12 months, it’s unlikely that will continue,” REA Group Chief Economist Nerida Conisbee said about the new trend.

If you’re looking to buy, check out smaller properties or surrounding suburbs, as larger blocks are likely to get the best return right now.