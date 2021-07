Today, Will & Woody were chatting about those signs that say whether you’re in the right or, more importantly, the wrong relationship.

And, according to an article the boys stumbled across, there are 10 surefire signs that your person might not be the right person.

Will was a little worried for his relationship, so he got his partner on the phone to run through the 10 signs.

It was as awkward as you would assume it would be.

Take a listen here…

