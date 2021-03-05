For some AFL-obsessed parents, the imposition of their passion onto their children begins in utero before they’re slipped into their first club onesie.

But if the baby merch from the AFL Store isn’t enough, you can now get their first official legal document in team colours.

There is one catch – the birth needs to be registered in Victoria and needs to be ordered at the same time as the standard birth certificate. So if you’re planning to have your baby interstate, change your plans!