If you have been sat at home and work just wanting to get away, well, there’s some light at the end of the corridor for being able to take an extended break.

During the upcoming Easter break in April, you will be able to secure 10 days off by just using 4 days of annual leave.

This system only works for people who work a normal Monday – Friday roster and aren’t required to work on public holidays normally.

Here’s how it work:

Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are all public holidays, which means regardless of whether you book leave, you will have a four-day break.

That goes from April 2 to April 5, meaning for two weeks in a row, from Monday, March 29, you have two four-day weeks in a row.

To extend that 4 days onto a 10-day break, you can apply for leave for either four days during the week before or the week after the Easter break.

So, your entire 10-day break, including weekends, could go from Saturday, March 27 to Monday, April 5, inclusive, or from Friday, April 2 to Monday, April 11.

And you will still have leave left!

See you on the beach.