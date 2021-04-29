It’s the job that we were just born to do, professional snoozer.

A “mattress review and wellness platform” is hiring a team of people to literally sleep and get paid $1,500 for their efforts.

Okay, maybe effort is too strong of a word here.

The platform is looking for five sleeping logs to test all the theories behind napping, including its effects on memory, motivation, productivity and fatigue.

It does come with a few caveats though. Eachnight (the platform offering the world’s best job here) stipulate that all applicants must be over 21 and able to sleep alone. So, if you’re the dependent, needy one in the relationship, you need not apply!

If you’re successful in your application, you will be required to take naps over the course of 30 days and take part in a variety of experiments to test out the best way to feel refreshed after a nap. Which actually sounds delightful, doesn’t it?

If you want to apply (and seriously why wouldn’t you?) you can head over to Eachnight’s website and sign up before May 31st.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good luck, sleepyhead.