Does anyone else feel like there are more astrological phenomenons happening these last few months than usual, or are we only paying attention to them now that we’re bored at home. Either way, we have been offered some great treats from the skies recently!

Now, we’ll get another spectacular dose of universal wonder when The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower sends stars shooting across the sky.

It’ll be visible to the naked eye too so there will be no need to dig out a telescope or binoculars, though it is recommended you seek out a spot away from unnatural light and give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to the dark.

There is a catch – if you want to see it, you’re going to have to sacrifice some sleep. It’s set to peak tonight/tomorrow between the hours of 3am-5am. There will be around 50 stars an hour though, so there will be plenty to catch if you just want a quick fix around 4am. If you see a glowing streak backwards, you’ll have spotted an Eta Aquarid Meteor.

The Eta Aquarids are another meteor shower that is caused by the tail debris of Halley’s Comet and it’s the closest we’ll get to it for another 41 years!

Set your alarms – this will be worth it!