It’s hard to explain why, but the reopening of Kmart has become something of a symbol for Melbourne coming out of its 15-week shutdown.

In fact, ahead of Tuesday night our beloved discount department store had to take the unprecedented step of requiring customers to book in ahead of their visit.

Kmart has become the 2020 version of the hottest new restaurant in town, except instead of some delicious signature dish, there are just piles and piles of cheap homewares.

The store launched the online booking system to ensure that it could maintain strict customer limits in-store.

Melburnians wasted no time booking in their designated trip to Kmart, with crowds excitedly mobbing stores around town, some cheering when the doors finally opened up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/@dahliab123/video/6888308766161308930?source=h5_m

As the city began to reopen after what feels like a longer winter than the one they always waffled on about in Game of Thrones, some took to Twitter to remind Melburnians to keep being responsible.

Actress and comedian Magda Szubanski was one Victorian pleading with fellow Melburnians to not undo all the hard work.

Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Please Victoria…don’t go crazy and undo all our hard work #melbournelockdown #lockdown #COVID19Vic #COVID

🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪🙌🙌🙌 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) October 27, 2020

Please. Let’s keep it responsible, people.

Advertisement

Advertisement