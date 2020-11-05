After a sixth day of zero cases and zero deaths, or more commonly known as ‘double doughnuts’, it’s safe to say Victorians have done an amazing job of slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted there will be a further easing of restrictions this weekend, even more so than what was already expected on November 8 including the lifting of the ‘ring of steel’ and 25KM radius.

However, there is already debate on whether we should push the limits or wait it out a little longer to make sure we keep on the right track.

Jase & PJ discussed it on Thursday morning…

