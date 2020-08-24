During the coronavirus pandemic, Victorians have never gone a day without an update from Premier Daniel Andrews and other government officials. In fact, the public has taken quite a warming to it – especially when it comes to Victorian Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton.

On the weekend, the CHO made it very clear he won’t let case numbers rise into the 300’s and 400’s ever again, at least not under “his watch”… and now people are questioning whether his relationship with the Premier is now on the rocks.

Jase & PJ chatted about the events of the weekend on Monday’s show…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!