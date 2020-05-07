You may be tucked away at home, but make sure to take a moment to step outside and look up tonight – another Super Moon is here!!

Just after 5pm the moon will start to rise and it will be at it’s biggest during this time, so make sure to look for it as the sun fades away.

Oh, and if you didn’t catch the majestic meteor shower last night, there is still time! Set your alarm between 2am-5am and keep an eye out for any streaks in the sky. You won’t need a telescope either.

A super moon AND a meteor shower?! What a GIFT!