It’s no secret there was a major rise in demand for dogs in 2020. Many people were looking for an extra companion during their state’s lockdown period – and who can resist a new best friend?

Pet Insurance Australia has found the Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds, five for each gender, and it may surprise which ones made the list!

Female

Cavoodle French Bulldog Golden Retriever Labrador Groodle

Male

Cavoodle Golden Retriever Border Collie French Bulldog Miniature Dachshund

