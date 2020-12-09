It’s no secret there was a major rise in demand for dogs in 2020. Many people were looking for an extra companion during their state’s lockdown period – and who can resist a new best friend?
Pet Insurance Australia has found the Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds, five for each gender, and it may surprise which ones made the list!
Female
- Cavoodle
- French Bulldog
- Golden Retriever
- Labrador
- Groodle
Male
- Cavoodle
- Golden Retriever
- Border Collie
- French Bulldog
- Miniature Dachshund
