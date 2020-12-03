Summer has finally arrived and whilst many of us will be looking to hit the beach, you might need your umbrellas for another reason…

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers across the weekend! Just another tick in 2020’s book…

Even though Saturday is expected to reach a maximum of 26 degrees, there is a high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. There could even be thunderstorms with damaging winds, so consider locking down those loose items.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a max of 20 degrees and a slightly less chance of rain, with the drizzly weather continuing into the week before we finally get some clearer skies on Wednesday.

Then again, we do live in Melbourne, so don’t write off those plans just yet!