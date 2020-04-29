It was announced on Wednesday morning that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show would be cancelled.

It’s such a shame that the iconic event will be put on pause for the year, but it is in the best interests of public health.

One of the things that will be dearly missed is the showbag stands that are draped at every corner. We may not get the feeling of taking something home from the event this year, but you can actually bring the showbags to you!

Showbags.com.au has all the bags that we would’ve seen at the Royal Melbourne Show and they can be shipped right to your doorstep. Whether you usually aim for toys, lollies, chocolate or bags related to fave TV shows or sporting teams, the website has the lot.

Oh, and they’ve even got Afterpay. TICK!